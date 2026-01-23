Winter Weather Alert: Channel 2 Action News expanded coverage

ATLANTA — WSB-TV is expanding its news and weather programming this weekend to provide you coverage of the winter storm bringing a significant impact to metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
Channel 2 Action News will be live on air from 5:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Coverage will also be expanded in the evening both days, with WSB Tonight from 10:00 p.m.-midnight.
Channel 2 Action News at Noon is scheduled for its regular time of 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 Saturday will be streamed exclusively on WSB Now and the WSB-TV News App.
Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. Sunday will be seen at its regular time.
All newscasts can also be seen on WSB Now and the WSB-TV News App.
