Winter weather is back: Temps plummet more than 30 degrees

ATLANTA - Many will wake up to a blast of cold air after temperatures plummeted more than 30 degrees in parts of metro Atlanta.
Here's what to know:
- Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Walker, Whitfield County Schools and Chickamauga City Schools announced they will open on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday due to the weather.
- Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and can feel like the 20s in some areas.
- Temperatures will not leave the 50s throughout the day.
Gusty wind this morning makes it feel even colder -- wind chills in the 20s for your ride into work.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 11, 2019
Winter weather is back!
Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking the big drop in temperature and what you can expect on the roads, all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
