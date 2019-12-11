  • Winter weather is back: Temps plummet more than 30 degrees

    ATLANTA - Many will wake up to a blast of cold air after temperatures plummeted more than 30 degrees in parts of metro Atlanta.

    Here's what to know: 

    • Chattooga, Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Walker, Whitfield County Schools and Chickamauga City Schools announced they will open on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday due to the weather.
    • Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and can feel like the 20s in some areas.
    • Temperatures will not leave the 50s throughout the day.

    Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking the big drop in temperature and what you can expect on the roads, all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

