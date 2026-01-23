Winter weather: Georgia hospitals reschedule elective surgeries, closing offices

ATLANTA — North Georgia hospitals are adjusting their schedules ahead of this weekend’s winter storm threat.

Grady Memorial Hospital says it will close all its clinics, health centers, outpatient services and urgent care center on Monday. All elective and non-urgent procedures set for Monday will also be rescheduled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hospital will remain open.

“We have taken proactive steps to address potential challenges, including power outages, supply chain disruptions, and patient transport delays, ensuring we can continue providing quality care to our patients,” a Grady spokesperson said.

Patients who have virtual appointments for Monday can keep them.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to other regional hospitals to confirm their winter weather response plans.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group