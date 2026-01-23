MARTA to run on a reduced schedule this weekend with winter weather approaching

ATLANTA — MARTA said it will run a reduced schedule beginning Saturday because of the winter weather headed our way.

“Service will be reduced further and may be suspended if conditions worsen,” the agency said in a news release.

Here is a look at the reduced schedule.

Rail Service:

Rail service will begin at 6 a.m. with trains arriving every 20 minutes.

North/South

Red Line will operate from North Springs to Lindbergh Center Stations.

Gold Line will operate from Doraville to Airport Stations.

East/West

Green Line will operate from Bankhead to Vine City Stations.

Blue Line will operate from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes Stations.

Streetcar

Service will begin at 8:21 a.m. on a regular Saturday schedule with shuttle vans.

Bus Service:

The following bus routes ONLY will begin operating in the 5 a.m. hour at the frequency listed. These lifeline routes provide direct service to major medical facilities and emergency rooms. All other bus routes are suspended.

Route 6 – Clifton Road/Emory – 45 minutes

Route 8 – North Druid Hills – 30 minutes

Route 19 – Clairmont/W. Howard Avenue – 40 minutes

Route 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown – 45 minutes

Route 107 – Glenwood – 30 minutes

Route 110 – Peachtree Road/Buckhead – 20 minutes

Route 111 – Snapfinger Woods – 40 minutes

Route 123 – Church Street – 60 minutes

Route 185 – Alpharetta – 40 minutes

Route 196 – Upper Riverdale – 30 minutes

MARTA Mobility:

MARTA Mobility service will operate within three-quarters of a mile of MARTA rail stations and the lifeline bus routes listed above. Road conditions will dictate accessibility/serviceability of area streets.

Pre-booked medically necessary trips will be honored as safe conditions permit.

All subscription trips are cancelled. If travel is desired, the customer is responsible for making a next-day reservation to reschedule the trip(s).

Only next day reservations are accepted. No multi-day or same day reservations accepted.

Reservations Call Center will open at 9:30 a.m.

