Ice storm warning issued for parts of Georgia, widespread power outages likely

A ice storm warning has been issued for several north Georgia counties with major impacts and dangerous travel anticipated. This is the first ice storm warning issued since Feb. 2014.

Up to an inch of ice is possible and widespread power outages are likely. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible.

This is an evolving weather situation. Severe Weather Team 2 is going over the updating models and timing LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

The warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Banks, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Rabun, Stephens and White.

There is also a winter storm watch for dozens of north Georgia counties. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency for the whole state.

Here’s the latest.

WINTER STORM WATCH

A winter storm watch will be in effect for dozens of Georgia counties starting Saturday through Monday morning.

Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Glascock, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hancock, Haralson, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jones, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Taliaferro, Towns, Union, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Whitfield and Wilkes.

The winter storm watch impacts will be the potential for an inch or less of snow and sleet and concerns for .25-.50 inch of ice.

The watch will likely be upgraded to a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning later Friday.

TIMING

We will start off dry Saturday morning and moisture will begin to move in mid-morning in far north Georgia.

By afternoon and evening, increasing moisture will allow precipitation to fall as a freezing rain–cold rain mix. This will continue overnight into the day on Sunday before changing over to rain Sunday night.

Widespread melting is not expected to occur until Tuesday.

ICE IMPACTS

A quarter-inch of ice can add up to 400-500 pounds of weight on powerlines. On top of the ice, winds will also be gusty.

Possible ice accumulation

Ice Impacts Saturday-Sunday

STORM PREPARATIONS

Complete your storm preparations today or the latest by the early hours of Saturday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz shared this winter preparedness checklist for your home and car. Make sure you have the essentials, charge your devices, and check in with your loved ones who may need help with their preparations. Don’t forget to bring your pets in.

ROAD IMPACTS

State officials are urging everyone to stay off the roads, especially Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

“If there is any time that you are going to heed a warning, it is during an ice storm situation. Ice travel is no travel,” GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale told Channel 2 Action News This Morning. “It is not limited travel. It is if you need to be somewhere, you need to cancel your plans.”

