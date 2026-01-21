Window unit sparks fire at North Georgia barbecue joint, destroying business

ATLANTA — A popular North Georgia barbecue joint went up in flames on Tuesday night, destroying the building.

In a Facebook post from Henry’s BBQ in Summerville, it said, “Unfortunately, the building and all equipment is a total loss. Thankfully, everyone is safe, and no one was injured in the tragedy.”

The restaurant said a window unit in the front of the dining room was what sparked the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It was turned on around 5:20, and by 6 pm the building was engulfed in flames,” the restaurant said in its post. “The building was old and did not have insurance.”

“Normally open Wednesday through Friday, [Henry’s BBQ] will not open tomorrow—and the employees who depend on this restaurant suddenly have no place to return to in order to provide for themselves and their families,” the organizers of a GoFundMe page said.

In a post from “All on Georgia – Chattooga,” it shared pictures of the charred remains of the restaurant.

The GoFundMe account established is not only to help the family-owned business, but also help pay the employees who are now out of a job.

©2026 Cox Media Group