SWAT situation unfolding in DeKalb County neighborhood near Redan Middle School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District confirmed Redan Middle School was on lockdown due to nearby sheriff’s office activity.

According to the district, DeKalb County school police was told deputies were at a home nearby to serve an arrest warrant and the suspect barricaded himself inside.

The district said a SWAT team was contacted to help deputies and Redan Middle School was put on a level 2 lockdown.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the home and near the school, seeing multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding the home.

