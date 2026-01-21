SWAT situation unfolding in DeKalb County neighborhood near Redan Middle School

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District confirmed Redan Middle School was on lockdown due to nearby sheriff’s office activity.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way now to bring you more information on this developing story
According to the district, DeKalb County school police was told deputies were at a home nearby to serve an arrest warrant and the suspect barricaded himself inside.
The district said a SWAT team was contacted to help deputies and Redan Middle School was put on a level 2 lockdown.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the home and near the school, seeing multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding the home.
