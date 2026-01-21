DeKalb County

SWAT situation unfolding in DeKalb County neighborhood near Redan Middle School

By WSBTV.com News Staff
SWAT situation unfolding at DeKalb Co. neighborhood near Redan Middle School
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District confirmed Redan Middle School was on lockdown due to nearby sheriff’s office activity.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way now to bring you more information on this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

According to the district, DeKalb County school police was told deputies were at a home nearby to serve an arrest warrant and the suspect barricaded himself inside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The district said a SWAT team was contacted to help deputies and Redan Middle School was put on a level 2 lockdown.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the home and near the school, seeing multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding the home.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read