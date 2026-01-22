Man dies after eviction attempt turns into hours-long SWAT standoff in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff that lasted for nearly 12 hours ended on Thursday after a man and police exchanged gunfire.

The man died at the hospital. No officers were hurt. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has now taken over the officer-involved shooting investigation.

DeKalb County police officers responded to the home on Young Road to serve a court-mandated eviction on Wednesday. Officers said the man refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

At some point during the standoff, DeKalb County police said the officers used “less-lethal options” to try to take the man into custody.

Police said the man then fired at officers, who returned fire. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The GBI and police have not released the man’s name at this time.

