Toddler, woman shot, rushed to hospital in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that injured a woman and a toddler.

The shooting happened on Twin Creek Court just before 7 p.m.

Officers found two victims when they arrived: a woman and a 2-year-old child.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her back, but the toddler was shot in the leg.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

