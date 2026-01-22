Toddler, woman shot, rushed to hospital in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that injured a woman and a toddler.
The shooting happened on Twin Creek Court just before 7 p.m.
Officers found two victims when they arrived: a woman and a 2-year-old child.
The woman suffered a graze wound to her back, but the toddler was shot in the leg.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody.
Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
