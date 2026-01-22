Dillard’s catches fire at the Mall of Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are at a department store at the Mall of Georgia on Wednesday night.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows flames at the Dillard’s location at the Mall of Georgia.

Crews say the fire is out, but they are still working to get smoke out of the store.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the store.

There have not been any reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

