0 Why was Philly rapper Meek Mill (sort of) honored with a day from Atlanta?

ATLANTA - Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill was honored with his own day by the city of Atlanta on Monday.

But the proclamation left many wondering why.

City officials honored Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, at Dunbar Recreational Center as part of its Cure Violence program launch in Atlanta. The program teaches youth about stopping the spread of violence.

Atlanta proclaimed March 25, 2019, as Robert “Meek Mill” Williams Day due to his prison reform efforts, said City Council President Felicia Moore.

Meek Mill's latest efforts came after his 2017 arrest for a parole violation for which he was sentenced two to four years in prison.

He was released in April 2018 after Philadelphia prosecutors argued his conviction should be vacated because there were concerns about the arresting officer in his case.

Earlier this year, Meek Mill became co-chairman of The Reform Alliance which advocates for criminal justice reform.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta-based nonprofit the Music Education Group requested Meek Mill be recognized by the city.

“I believe they were asking me as a result of his work,” Moore said, adding she had not been familiar with Williams.

She presented Meek Mill with the award on behalf of the city.

“The kids seem to be excited about him coming and listened to what he had to say,” Moore said.

A spokesman with the Mayor’s Office confirmed Meek Mill did not receive the “Phoenix Award,” the highest honor given by the city, despite numerous reports.

The award is given to those who have made significant contributions to Atlanta. The distinction is given to a small number of people, often reserved for dignitaries, prominent figures and celebrities.

Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.