What do you think of the $26 'Blooper Burger' at SunTrust Park?

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves return to SunTrust Park on Monday night to host the Chicago Cubs in the home opener.
Fans will notice a lot of new things inside and around the stadium this year.
“Fans who have been here last year and are coming back are going to see more restaurants, more bars, more offerings, more retail shops," SunTrust Park president and CEO Derek Schiller said.
One of the most notable new items is the "Blooper Burger."
What is the "Blooper Burger," you ask? It's just four cheeseburger patties, a footlong jumbo hot dog, chicken tenders, tater tots, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapenos, cheese and more!
New at @Braves games: The Blooper Burger — 4 cheeseburger patties, a footlong hot dog & chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapenos, covered in cheese sauce and held together with Texas toast. Oh, and for the $26 price tag, you get candied popcorn too! pic.twitter.com/69dzWWUMj6— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2019
The burger is sold outside Section 113 at SunTrust Park and can be yours for just $26. Oh, and you get popcorn on the side!
