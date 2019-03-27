Here's what's new for the 2019 Braves season at SunTrust Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - It's almost time to root, root, root for the home team! The Atlanta Braves 2019 home opener is April 1 at SunTrust Park.
To kick of the 2019 season, the Braves are hosting Media Day Wednesday at the Battery, showcasing what's new around SunTrust Park this year.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway is at the park, getting a first look at all the new food offerings and at the team's new red uniforms for "Red Out" Fridays.
Guys look at all the new food coming to The Battery. 😋 #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/vOoMflFmeQ— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) March 27, 2019
Take a look at the @Braves new red uniforms for this season “red out” Friday’s! 😍 #GoBraves 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/wAztqNSn4E— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) March 27, 2019
The Braves play the Chicago Cubs April 1 at SunTrust Park in the home opener.
We'll bring you all the sights and sounds outside SunTrust Park ahead of the Braves 2019 season, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
