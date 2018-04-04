0 Wet roads could make for a messy morning commute

ATLANTA - Be careful, drivers!

Triple Team Traffic said to expect wet road conditions for the early morning commute with rain moving through the region.

"Allow extra travel time and braking distance during your drive," Channel 2's Ashley Frasca said.

Just before 2 a.m., Channel 2 Action News was on the scene of a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that had all lanes blocked of I-285 southbound near I-20 in DeKalb County.

RED ALERT-DeKalb Co.: Crash cleanup on I-285/sb past I-20 continues to block all travel lanes before Flat Shoals Rd. (Ex. 48) and force traffic off at I-20. Take I-20 to Candler Rd. (Ex. 65) or Wesley Chapel Rd. (Ex. 68)/Southbound, to Flat Shoals Rd/Pkwy., to I-285. pic.twitter.com/doQ1m98VP2 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 4, 2018

Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan was tracking isolated severe storms overnight as a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for parts of northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta. That watch has expired as storms moving east of Atlanta.

Monahan saw reports of trees down in Dade, Walker, Dalton and Floyd counties as strong wind moved through those areas.

Emergency management in Catoosa County reported early Wednesday there were nearly 1500 power outages.

Behind the cold front, it will clear out and cool down with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. It will be windy, too, with wind gusts to 30 mph.

Rain moves back into north Georgia by the weekend.

Wind picking up in midtown as leading edge of line comes in @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/0XIqPyH1H4 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 4, 2018

