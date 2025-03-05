GA man accused of intentionally setting fire that spread to 108 acres

TALBOTT COUNTY, Ga. — A Talbot County man is facing felony arson charges after authorities have accused him of intentionally setting a 108-acre wildfire.

The Georgia Forestry Commission and the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Shane Harvey, 52, of Box Springs, Georgia on Sunday.

Officers took him into custody Harvey near the location of the wildfire.

No injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed two buildings, two homes were damaged, and 11 victims reported property damage.

If convicted of arson, Harvey could face a fine of up to $50,000 or one to 20 years in prison.

The GFC says arson is one of the leading causes of wildfires in Georgia. The GFC maintains an arson hotline at 800-GA-TREES. You can also visit https://www.gatrees.org.

