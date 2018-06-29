0 West Egg Café fails health inspection with 66; mold found on fruit

ATLANTA - A well-known Westside Atlanta restaurant has failed a health inspection.

West Egg Café on Howell Mill Road got a score of 66 on Monday. One customer said the breakfast and lunch spot has delicious food. Another customer who was visiting from Los Angeles said that if a local restaurant there doesn’t have an A or B on a health inspection, she doesn’t eat there.

Violations at West Egg Café included mold growth on strawberries in the cooler, heavy moldlike black marks on a cutting board and food not covered in storage units. The owners sent Channel 2 Action News a statement.

They said they take their health and safety obligations very seriously. They also said the front and back of the house management perform a thorough self-inspection every day prior to opening. As for the mold on strawberries, they said, “We discard any fruit that is moldy. We never would have served a moldy strawberry.”

TRENDING STORIES:

They went on to say that the marks on the cutting board were caused by starch from the potatoes that were cut there. “It was potato starch on the board. We would never use a moldy cutting board.”

As for the failure to cover food in storage units, the owners said the waffle and pancake batter is not covered during peak hours as it is used often.

“We are looking into another container, however, that would avoid the issue of the lid sliding off,” they said.

West Egg Café got an 86 on its last inspection, which was done in December. We’ll let you know how it does on the reinspection.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.