  • Weed, booze and underage drinking led to roller rink brawl, witnesses say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - Police are looking into charges and fines after two women were injured in a brutal brawl inside an Athens roller rink.

    Channel 2’s Tom Regan broke the story Thursday about the chaos that broke out at Fun Galaxy Roller Rink, after obtaining video of the brawl. 

    Now, police say the business may have broken alcohol laws. 

    We’re talking to witnesses who are walking us through the dangerous moments they say could have killed someone, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:33 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories