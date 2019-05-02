  • Athens police investigating after video shows violent fight at roller rink

    By: Tom Regan

    ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a violent fight was caught on camera at a rollerskating rink in Athens. 

    The incident happened at Fun Galaxy on Cherokee Road Saturday night, according witnesses. 

    One mother said two girls jumped her daughters, tore out their hair and kicked them in the face. 

    Channel 2's Tom Regan obtained video of the brawl.

    We're looking into reports that the rink was serving alcohol to minors, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

