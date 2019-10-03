WEATHER: Today could be the hottest day on record in October

ATLANTA - Where are you, fall?
The season is here but the temperatures are still feeling like the middle of summer.
Today could be the hottest October day EVER in Georgia.
"Not only will it be the hottest day for this day in history, it will also go down as the hottest day ever in the month of October," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.
Severe Weather Team 2 has the timeline of the highly-anticipated cooldown, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Right now, temperatures are warm and muggy.
It's already feeling like it is close to 80 degrees in metro Atlanta.
Where the temperatures were Thursday morning, around 77 degrees, is usually our high for the afternoon, Walls said.
On Wednesday, we broke the former record of 95 degrees for the day, set it 1954, when it went up to 96.
First pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals is at 5:02pm and it will be one of the hottest first pitches ever. By the ninth inning, temperatures will still be running in the upper 80s and feeing more like the dead of August. GO BRAVES! @Braves pic.twitter.com/iCgs9JRnm1— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) October 3, 2019
