WEATHER: Today could be the hottest day on record in October

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - Where are you, fall?

    The season is here but the temperatures are still feeling like the middle of summer.

    Today could be the hottest October day EVER in Georgia.

    "Not only will it be the hottest day for this day in history, it will also go down as the hottest day ever in the month of October," Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    Right now, temperatures are warm and muggy.

    It's already feeling like it is close to 80 degrees in metro Atlanta.

    Where the temperatures were Thursday morning, around 77 degrees, is usually our high for the afternoon, Walls said.

    On Wednesday, we broke the former record of 95 degrees for the day, set it 1954, when it went up to 96.


     

     

