‘We struggled to get the animals out:’ Massive Fire destroys part of animal rescue refuge

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Owners of a Blairsville animal rescue organization are cleaning up after a fast-moving fire Wednesday night destroyed two storage buildings, just yards away from where a number of rescue dogs were sitting in their pens.

“They were extremely terrified. They were all at the front. It was just the two of us, as we struggled to grab them and get them as far away as possible to safety.” said Southern Journey Animal Rescue and Transport owner Chris Bishop.

Bishop showed Channel 2′s Tom Regan the gutted remains of the storage buildings which held animal rescue supplies including travel cages, beds, dog runs, food and more.

“We lost thousands of dollars in equipment. There’s pretty much nothing left. It’s pretty devastating. Just a total loss.” said Bishop.

Over the years, the organization has rescued around 14 thousand of dogs and cats, providing them with shelter and veterinary care before adopting them out, usually after transporting them to northern states and cities.

Other animal welfare advocates stopped by Friday to donate supplies.

“I couldn’t imagine wanting to trade places. It’s amazing all the animals are okay and there’s no people hurt.” said neighbor Alisa Hoerner.

The owner says his insurance provider has been giving him the runaround about covering damages from the massive fire.

“They’re saying it would have to be under a business license. But we are not a business, we are a non-profit,” said Bishop.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by some kind of electrical problem. For those want to help the organization rebuild, you can donate here. link)

