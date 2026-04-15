Water main break causes headaches for Gwinnett County business owners

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked for more than 12 hours to repair a broken water main that shut down a busy Gwinnett County intersection.

The water main break not only closed the road to traffic, but it also caused frustration for business owners who didn’t have any water.

What drivers can expect to see this morning, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett County shut down Buford Hwy from Sugarloaf Pkwy to South Scales road around 5:30 a.m. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first alerted you to the water main break on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The repairs stretched into the evening hours.

“For a lot of businesses, it’s just an inconvenience. For us, it is health and safety related,” Hahn said.

Hahn runs Camp Bow Wow Duluth, a pet boarding and grooming facility. He had to cancel all appointments and staff had to haul bottled water just to fill dog bowls and keep them hydrated.

“Thank goodness it didn’t happen last week during spring break because we had 130 dogs in here," Hahn said.

At nearby Saint Monica Catholic Church, its campus closed early because of the disruption.

Neighbors in the area didn’t lose water on Tuesday, but told Johnson that construction in recent weeks has led to temporary water outages before. The county says disruption in the area was minimal.

Hahn says he will tally what having to close for one day will cost him.

“We just have to deal with it. We don’t ever get any compensation for what we’ve lost,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group