  • Water back on at Conyers apartment complex after sewage spill

    Updated:

    ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Water has turned on for residents at a Conyers apartment complex after a sewage spill left residents without water.

    EPA officials said a private lift station was clogged with grease and debris.

    Crews were able to get water back on with a temporary fix.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings is speaking to neighbors and working to find out if the problem is over, on the Channel 2 Action News Nighbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water back on at Conyers apartment complex after sewage spill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say

  • Headline Goes Here

    GBI 'conducting interviews, collecting documents' at Atlanta City Hall

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man strips down, threatens officers in rampage outside courthouse, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former police officer named as serial killer accused in at least 12 homicides