Water back on at Conyers apartment complex after sewage spill

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Water has turned on for residents at a Conyers apartment complex after a sewage spill left residents without water.
EPA officials said a private lift station was clogged with grease and debris.
Crews were able to get water back on with a temporary fix.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is speaking to neighbors and working to find out if the problem is over, on the Channel 2 Action News Nighbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GBI 'conducting interviews, collecting documents' at Atlanta City Hall
- Woman with MS says Delta employees tied her to wheelchair
- Michael Vick to coach new professional football team coming to Atlanta
Sewage spill/ clogged private lift station leads to water being shut off at Ashford Brook Apartment Homes in Conyers. EPD now investigating. Water was shut off yesterday and remains off as crews work to fix problem @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/iOowLsAa9o— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}