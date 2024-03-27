WATCH: Body cam shows moment man overdose on fentanyl in Ga. deputy’s backseat

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office has released bodycam footage of the crucial moment in which deputies saved a man’s life after he overdosed on fentanyl.

On March 14, around 3 p.m., Oconee County Dep. Glenn was called to Puritan Road to exchange custody of an arrestee with Athens-Clarke County police.

The arrestee was identified as Quintellus Clarke.

Deputies said Clarke was wanted on an Oconee County misdemeanor probation violation charge for shoplifting.

As Glenn was traveling toward the jail, Clarke told Glenn, “I swallowed something.”

Glenn asked, “You swallowed fentanyl?” She continued, “How long ago?”

The sheriff’s office said, the man slumped over in the backseat and began gasping loudly.

Video captures the moment Glenn administered Naloxone to Clarke.

Glenn can be heard saying “Talk to me” multiple times while she and other deputies tried to wake Clarke up.

Moments later deputies gave Clarke another dose of naloxone.

First responders arrived and Clarke was taken to the hospital—no word on his condition.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, naloxone temporarily stops the effects of opioids and helps a person resume breathing after an overdose.

As of Oct. 2023, Georgia had 1,1812 opioid overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

