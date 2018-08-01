MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Several spots in Myrtle Beach have temporary swim advisories because of high bacteria levels.
Officials said it’s not safe to swim in most areas from 15th to 77th streets until bacteria levels drop.
It's important to remember that this advisory is not a beach closing, nor does the advisory affect the entire shoreline.
CLICK HERE to see the latest advisories from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In June, Myrtle Beach city leaders met with environmental officials about these kinds of advisories.
They decided to make them clearer by labeling them short-term and giving explanations for how small of an area is affected.
Channel 2's Cox Media Group sister station WSOC-TV contributed to this report.
