Warming centers open in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Many organizations have opened warming centers for people who need a place to get out of the bitterly cold weather.

Atlanta

The mayor’s office said the following warming centers will be open from 8 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday:

Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta

Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center at 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE, Atlanta. (Women and Children Only)

Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, for overflow

Transportation will be provided nightly at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center. Return transportation will be provided by Fulton County from the Gateway Center upon deactivation.

Activation times are subject to change based on the updated National Weather Service forecast.

Cherokee County

The county’s emergency warming station is opening through Tuesday, in cooperation with local churches and the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County.

All are welcome at His Hands Church, 550 Molly Lane, Woodstock.

Each evening, guests may arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Departure is by 8 a.m.

For questions or additional information, please call: 770-406-6161.

Cobb County

Hope House will open its doors through Tuesday in anticipation of inclement weather. Shelter services will be available to women and children, as well as men.

Clients are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. to ensure bed availability.

Cobb County partners with MUST Ministries to provide this service and transportation options.

The Hope House shelter is at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta.

Transportation options are available to the shelter through transit vouchers provided by the county, available at Reflections of Trinity, 4037 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs, (770) 222-6511.

More information is available at the Cobb County website.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County has activated warming centers beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing through Tuesday.

The following centers will be overnight shelter locations on Monday:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr, Decatur (closed Tuesday)

The following locations will be open Monday for 24-hour activations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

St. Vincent de Paul will return to overnight operations only on Monday.

In addition to the county-operated centers, these following community partners are also providing warming center services:

New Life Community Alliance (NLCA) Warming Center, 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur, nightly 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. (line up begins 5 p.m.).

Tucker First United Methodist Church Cold Weather Refuge (Men & Women), Activities Center, 4315 Church St., 7 to 9 p.m. until Tuesday.

Gwinnett County

The county will open five warming stations Monday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday:

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023, Snellville microtransit.

Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., Lawrenceville. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337, Lawrenceville microtransit.

For more details, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations or call 770-822-8850.

Athens

A temporary pop-up warming site will be open at the multimodal transportation center, 775 East Broad Street, through Tuesday.

Though this site does not offer overnight sleeping space, services will be available inside the lobby area, with warming resources and donated goods distributed.

The site will be open from 5 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Find out more about transit services by visiting accgov.com/transit or call 706-613-3430.

Other sites may have limited emergency shelter resources.

Resources may have limited days and hours for walk-in intakes, specific programs, and holidays. Contact the resources or visit their website or social media accounts for more information.

Bigger Vision of Athens: Emergency shelter for individuals (Call at 4 p.m. to reserve a bed), 95 North Ave., Athens. 706-340-6062 ext. 2.

Salvation Army: Emergency shelter for families and individuals, 484 Hawthorne Ave., Athens. 706-543-5350.

Athens Area Homeless Shelter: Emergency shelter for families with children, 620 Barber Street, Athens. 706-354-0423.

Family Promise of Athens: Emergency shelter for families with children, 205 Bray Street, Building 100, Athens. (Day Center). 706-425-1881.

The Sparrow’s Nest: Homeless support services, free meals, clothes closet, showers, laundry, 745 Prince Ave., Athens. 706-549-6693.

Homeless Day Service Center (Advantage Behavioral Health Systems): Homeless support services, showers, laundry, 240 North Ave., Athens, Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 706-354-1154, ext. 1700.

