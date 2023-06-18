New Whataburger location breaks ground, continuing restaurant’s Georgia expansion

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Popular Texas-based chain Whataburger is quickly adding locations across Georgia.

The newest location broke ground on Thursday in Walton County.

Just within the last two years, Whataburger has opened locations in Buford, Cumming, Kennesaw and Woodstock among other cities.

“We are thrilled to serve up Whataburger’s bold flavors and exceptional hospitality to the Monroe community,” said Key Operator Scott Jordan-Wheeler. “The Atlanta market has been incredibly supportive and welcoming, and we look forward to bringing our orange-and-white goodness to the area as we eagerly anticipate opening our doors later this year.”

Whataburger said the restaurant will bring 150 jobs to Monroe.

Those interested in working at the Monroe Whataburger restaurant should email scottw@mtoh.com.

