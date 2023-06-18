Ga. FedEx delivery driver stops to help elderly man suffering from heat exhaustion

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A FedEx driver helped a man in need after he saw him in need.

Darlene Griffin Pittman said she was going to a Columbus Family Dollar when she saw a FedEx truck make a U-turn nearby.

Pittman wrote on Facebook that she looked in her rear-view mirror and saw the delivery driver get out and help a 75-year-old man get his wagon and groceries out of a ditch.

When Pittman went to assist, the man told her he was on his way home from the food bank when he fell into the ditch after being overwhelmed by the heat. Luckily, he was rescued by Rondy, the FedEx driver.

“I did not see the man in the ditch, but Rondy did,” she wrote on Facebook.

Pittman told Rondy she would help get the man home so that he could continue his deliveries.

“Rondy was thankful,” she wrote. “He said they are timed for their deliveries, but he still stopped to help this older man.”

Pittman added that another man came to assist in getting the victim home safely.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to FedEx to get in contact with Rondy but has not received a response.

