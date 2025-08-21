3 charged in organized car theft attempt in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects are in custody following an attempted auto theft last weekend.
On Aug. 16, Walton County deputies responded to an attempted auto theft at Awah Auto on Highway 20 in Loganville.
Deputies said three suspects were involved in the organized theft attempt of a Dodge Charger.
The WCSO said Grant Gibson, identified as the getaway driver, was arrested after crashing into a patrol car during his failed escape attempt.
Jermai Townsend ran away but was tracked down by K9 Vader to a truck, where he was subsequently arrested, authorities said.
Moosa Nisar, the third suspect, was found and arrested by Walton County investigators.
The sheriff’s office said deputies found burglary tools and other evidence indicating the organized nature of the auto theft.
All three suspects are facing multiple felony charges.
