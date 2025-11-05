Voters approve alcohol sales before noon on Sundays in LaGrange, Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange and Troup County voters approved a referendum to allow sales of beer, wine and spirits on Sunday mornings.

The so-called Brunch Bills passed by wide margins with both City of LaGrange and Troup County voters, firmly putting the Sunday drinks on the table.

That means across the county and in LaGrange, restaurants and other businesses can sell alcoholic drinks to customers from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.

According to preliminary election results, 68% of LaGrange voters approved selling drinks on Sundays before noon.

Similarly, 63% of the overall voter base in Troup County approved it, too.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to city and county officials to learn when sales will be officially allowed on Sundays, now that the referendums have passed.

