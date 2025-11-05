Gwinnett County donates food to hundreds of families, plans more events this month

Hundreds of people showed up to a food distribution event in Gwinnett County as families are still unclear about what is going to happen with SNAP benefits.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported from the event at Lenora Park on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. He learned the county is looking to add more events.

Many of the families that spoke to Johnson said they are having to move money around to try and get by.

“The budget that we have for food, we got to use it for rent,” resident Mayra said.

Mayra and hundreds of others were in the line of cars that stretched through Lenora Park as the county responds to a surge in need.

“We typically will feed 400 to 500 families. Now we’re seeing 700 plus,” said Miriam Nafees with Gwinnett County.

The surge comes as uncertainty about SNAP benefits leaves families wondering what happens next.

Gwinnett County brought 11,000 pounds of fresh produce, including corn, squash, sweet potatoes and red bell peppers. The goal is to provide enough food to last a week for each family.

“We’re actively working with Atlanta Community Food Bank. That’s our partner that supplies the food that you see here today actively and talks with them to try to see if we can get additional dates,” Nafees said.

The county announced $250,000 in funding for six food co-ops last week. While families wait for answers in Washington, many are wondering what else may be affected this holiday season.

“You’re not just talking about the benefits for people who have SNAP. You’re talking about health insurance. I mean, it just seems to be spiraling,” Liz said.

WSB-TV is teaming up with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to fill the gap for people losing food assistance. Any cash donation will help families and children across metro Atlanta. Click here for more information.

