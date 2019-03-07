Villa Rica Lady Wildcats look for perfect season & State Championship

VILLA RICA, Ga. - The Villa Rica Lady Wildcats are one game away from doing something that hasn’t been done in 50 years!
The Lady Wildcats -- who are 32-0 this season -- will play the Buford Lady Wolves on Friday night in the GHSA Girls Basketball AAAAA State Championship.
If the Lady Wildcats win the game, they’ll finish with an undefeated 33-0 record and a State Championship. The last time a Villa Rica team accomplished this was 1969!
And get this: Two members of that 1969 team work in the cafeteria at the school.
On top of that, the school recently brought the 1969 team in to meet with the 2019 team. How cool is that?!
Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen is meeting with this year’s Lady Wildcats and the members of the 1969 team today at the school. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for their story!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}