0 Video, victim reveal transportation director's attempt to avoid reporting accident to city

ROSWELL, Ga. - Police body camera and dashcam video, along with a victim account, reveal a local city transportation director’s attempt to keep police from reporting his car accident involving city property.

Police described it as a violation of city policy.

Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution requested the records after receiving a tip about Steve Acenbrak’s May 25 parking lot accident. Acenbrak serves as Roswell’s transportation director.

According to records, Acenbrak was called back to an afternoon accident scene he left in Roswell’s Brannon Square parking lot.

Acenbrak was driving his city-issued Ford Explorer, which was equipped with a backup camera, when he back into a parked car so hard it moved the Toyota Corolla within its parking spot and smashed the fender, officials said.

The car’s owner, unaware of who hit the car or when it happened, discovered the damage when he walked out of the shopping center during a lunch break, according to officials. Richard Johnson then reportedly called police. As he was on the phone with 911, Johnson told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that he noticed a handwritten note in the windshield.

“I have this card, little torn piece of paper – ‘I’m very sorry I backed into you, Steve.’ -- and then a number,” Johnson said.

Records show the handwritten note read,

"I’m sorry. I accidentally backed into you. Please call me. Steve."

Acenbrak didn’t list his last name, failed to identify himself as a city official whose city-issued car was involved, and the number he wrote on the note appeared to be a private cell phone, according to the police report.

Police ended up calling the number and discovered a city administrator was behind the unreported accident an hour prior to their arrival.

“He’s like the head of transportation, too,” said Officer Cindy Rooker in dashcam video.” He should know better.”

She goes on to call the accident into a supervisor.

“Hey, I’m working a city vehicle accident that involves the head of transportation who left the scene. He did leave a note on the other man’s car, but he’s driving a city car and he’s not reported it to anyone. Only reason he came back is because they (police) called him.”

POLICE IN DISBELIEF OVER TRANSPORTATION DIRECTOR’S ACCIDENT

An exchange heard over police body camera and dashcam reveal Acenbrak’s attempt to keep police out of the situation that involved a violation of city reporting policy.

“So, I called him,” Officer Erik Schenk, the first to arrive to the scene, told Rooker. “He was trying to …He told me it was embarrassing and was asking if there was anything we could do and I said, ‘No, we can’t.’”

“No!" exclaimed Rooker. "You just left the scene of an accident, Dude. A city vehicle accident where you have to call us by policy? Jack (expletive).”

Johnson said Acenbrak paced the scene as they filled out reports, and told him that he’d wished he’d called him directly.

“Even at one point, he’s asking what it would have cost to fix such a thing and I said, ‘I don’t know. That’s why I carry good Allstate,” said Johnson. “(He) Just wanted to make it a man to man thing …Didn’t fly.”

“Very immature. I kind of saw it as a sense of denial,” Johnson added.

Police echo Johnson’s account, this as the female officer called a supervisor to tell him the director of transportation is involved.

“What’s his name?" the supervisor asked. “Steve Acenbrak?”

“Yep,” the officer replied.

“What an idiot,” the supervisor said.

“Yeah, and apparently he was already discussing with the man, telling the man he should have just called him directly instead of calling the police,” Rooker explained.



“He’s a dumb (expletive),” the supervisor replied.

Rooker continued to discuss the matter with the supervisor while Acenbrak and Johnson were outside.

She confirmed with the supervisor that Acenbrak violated city policy when he failed to report the incident.

“He, he met the requirements of the law. He just didn’t meet the requirements of operating one of our vehicles,” she said.

Acenbrak described how he managed to back into the parked car.

“I thought it (the barbershop) moved over here 'cause I know this area pretty well and I thought that was it. It wasn’t, so I was backing up to leave and a car came turning in here,” said Acenbrak, “And in order to avoid him, I turned the steering wheel and I accidentally hit him, so I left the note on his, uh, windshield wiper, to give me a call when he found the –"

Rooker cut him off.

“OK, but you were in a city vehicle, right? OK. You know in a city vehicle that you have to report that. Have you reported it to anybody in the city?” she asked.

“No,” said Acenbrak.

CITY DOES NOT RESPOND TO “PERSONNEL MATTERS”

Channel 2 Action News and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution made several phone calls, sent several e-mails and made in-person visit attempts this week to reach Acenbrak, the police chief, and as well as the Roswell City administrator and Mayor Lori Henry for comment.

Acenbrak did not respond and the remaining leaders declined interviews.

City administrator Gary Palmer responded, “I have no comment regarding your inquiry at this time.”

A city spokeswoman, Julie Brechbill, said the city doesn’t talk about “personnel matters.”

Through a records request for personnel files, Carr found out there are no disciplinary actions against Acenbrak for any incident.

Johnson, who said officers were worried about him on the scene due to a heart condition, said the city has been extremely professional in covering repair costs, now that a proper insurance claim is being processed.

He expects his car repairs to be completed this week -- a month after the accident that he’s ready to put behind him.

“I don’t care to be involved in what would be an internal problem for them,” Johnson said. “I just want my car back, I’ve been a victim from the start of this.”

