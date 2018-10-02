Video: Stolen Porsche reaches 100+ mph before suspects bail, crash into police cruiser

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of a police chase that hit speeds over 100 mph on Interstate 20, putting other driver's lives in danger.
Authorities linked the suspects in a stolen Porsche to at least two gas station burglaries.
The Greene County Sheriff said an officer put down spike strips which deflated tires on the Porsche which had been stolen from Gwinnett County. The suspects eventually bailed out and the car kept rolling, hitting a police cruiser before catching fire.
Inside the Porsche, authorities said they found a safe, a cash box, another metal box and 500 packs of cigarettes.
The three suspects claimed to be from metro Atlanta.
