Video shows officers pull GSP trooper out of submerged car after chase, crash

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol released video of the moment Waycross Police Department officers rushed to save a Georgia State Trooper who was submerged in his car.

Trooper Justin Jones was helping Waycross police with a traffic stop that turned into a chase earlier this month.

Jones tried to perform a PIT maneuver to end the chase before his car and the driver’s car both left the road. The trooper’s patrol car overturned and ended up in a creek before the suspect’s car landed on it.

In the newly-released video, you can see the moment Waycross officers ran toward Jones and tried to pull him out of the car.

GSP said it took them five minutes to free Jones from his car. The officers then performed CPR for eight minutes.

“Come on Justin. Come on Justin,” you hear the officers say. “Alright brother, we’ve gotcha.”

WARNING: Some may find the video below difficult to watch

When TFC Justin Jones became trapped and submerged in a canal following a pursuit and crash, Waycross Police officers didn’t hesitate. They jumped into the water, worked over five minutes to free him from the vehicle, and performed CPR for more than eight minutes, bringing him back to life. Their heroic actions saved him. Our agency is forever indebted, and they are a part of our family forever. #WaycrossPD #GSP #LawEnforcementHeroism #ForeverGrateful #GADPS Waycross Police Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Saturday, May 31, 2025

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp and Col. Bill Hitchens recognized Officer Duncan Kirkland and Detective Marc Horne for their efforts.

Governor Brian Kemp and Colonel Bill Hitchens of the Georgia State Patrol honored Officer Duncan Kirkland and Detective... Posted by Waycross Police on Thursday, May 29, 2025

