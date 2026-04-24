VIDEO: Reckless driver’s outburst leads to arrest after blowing through traffic, police say

DULUTH, Ga. — A dangerous driving maneuver in traffic quickly escalated into a tense roadside encounter, according to Duluth police.

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Police say a driver ignored the rules of the road and used a gore area to pass vehicles in traffic. Authorities say the driver then cut back in front of other cars, creating what they described as a hazardous situation for everyone nearby.

Unbeknownst to the driver, an officer was directly behind him at the time.

When the car was stopped, officers say the situation became confrontational.

Video released by the department shows the driver, who appeared upset, asking the officer, “You wanna shoot me now?”

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Despite the remark, the officer remained calm and worked to de-escalate the situation. Police say the driver later acknowledged he needed to calm down, but attempted to justify his actions by blaming what he called “stupid slow” drivers.

Authorities say aggressive driving behaviors, including using gore areas to pass and cutting off other vehicles, increase the risk of crashes and injuries.

The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, along with additional offenses, after continuing what police described as a profanity-filled outburst during the stop.

The department commended Officer Mateo for maintaining professionalism and keeping the situation under control.

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