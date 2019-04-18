VIDEO: Fast food worker fights off robber in drive-thru

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man they say tried robbing a fast food restaurants at gunpoint.
On Thursday, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington obtained video of the attempted robbery.
In the video, the man pulls up to the drive-thru window and hands a cashier a bag and a note. The cashier appears to have an exchange with the man, before he eventually drives off.
Police told Washington the man may have hit other restaurants in metro Atlanta. They want to catch him before he strikes again.
TODAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. -- The cashier walks us through exactly what happened + we’re talking to police about what they’re doing to catch this man.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}