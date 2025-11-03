Victim killed in crash on Athens highway identified

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has identified the victim of a pedestrian crash.

The fatal wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 29 N and Highway 72 on Oct. 26.

The ACCPD said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Versa, a 33-year-old man of Hull, GA, was driving north on US Highway 29 when he hit a man crossing Highway 29. The victim died at the scene.

On Monday, officials identified the victim as Elmer Gualna-Mez, 22, of Athens.

The driver of the Nissan Versa was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and DUI-alcohol. The driver’s identity was not released.

This accident marked the seventh fatal crash of 2025 in Athens-Clarke County, resulting in eight deaths.

