Police need help identifying victim in crash on Athens highway

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the victim of a pedestrian crash.

The fatal wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 29 N and Highway 72 on Oct. 26.

The ACCPD said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Versa, a 33-year-old man of Hull, GA, was driving north on US Highway 29 when he hit a man crossing Highway 29. The victim died at the scene.

Now, the police are seeking the public’s help in identifying him. Officials have released photos of the victim and the shirt he was last seen wearing. The victim was last seen at a nearby restaurant.

The driver of the Nissan Versa was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and DUI-alcohol. The driver’s identity was not released.

This accident marks the seventh fatal crash of 2025 in Athens-Clarke County, resulting in eight deaths.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the accident should contact Sen. Ofc. Lauren Barnard at Lauren.Barnard@accgov.com or 762-400-7222.

