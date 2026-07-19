Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha welcome fourth child

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their fourth child, the couple announced today.

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The baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, joins the Vances’ three older children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy,” the vice president wrote on X. “Our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

The birth comes as Vance continues serving as the nation’s vice president, making him the first vice president in modern U.S. history to welcome a child while in office.

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