Vibrating slippers set off scare at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA - A vibrating bag set off a scare at the world's busiest airport Tuesday evening.
Passengers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport were forced to move to other gates around 8:45 p.m. after police were alerted of a "suspicious package."
Atlanta police learned the bag contained a pair of battery operated slippers that were turned on.
There were no evacuations, according to police.
