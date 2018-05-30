  • Vibrating slippers set off scare at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A vibrating bag set off a scare at the world's busiest airport Tuesday evening.

    Passengers at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport were forced to move to other gates around 8:45 p.m. after police were alerted of a "suspicious package."

    Atlanta police learned the bag contained a pair of battery operated slippers that were turned on.

    There were no evacuations, according to police.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vibrating slippers set off scare at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen killed in triple shooting had just started first job at Chick-fil-A

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rockdale deputy arrested, accused of stalking woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grieving daughter pleas for stepfather accused of murdering mother to be found

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey charged with driving under the influence