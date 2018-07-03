Veteran who set himself on fire outside Georgia Capitol has died, GBI says

ATLANTA - The Air Force veteran who set himself on fire outside the State Capitol last week died Monday, the GBI said Tuesday.
John Michael Watts, 58, was brought to the Grady Memorial Hospital on June 26 with burns over 85 to 90 percent of his body, the Georgia State Patrol said at the time.
Disgruntled with the Department of Veteran Affairs, authorities said he strapped himself with a homemade incendiary device and fireworks, doused himself in a flammable liquid and set himself on fire in protest.
He had no known address.
