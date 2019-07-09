Vandals caught on camera breaking into another school in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - For the third time in just a few weeks, vandals have left behind a huge mess to clean at a school in Floyd County.
This time, two people caused thousands of dollars in damage at a local high school — and it was all caught on camera.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington got a hold of the video showing the vandals breaking into Pepperell High School.
Police tell Washington they believe the vandals are just 12 to 14 years old.
"Poured things out, broke windows.”— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 9, 2019
Floyd County Police just gave me surveillance video of the moment two boys vandalized a local high school.
Why investigators believe the two are connected to another school vandalism case, next at 4.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/uhvFDMnkgQ
