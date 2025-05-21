Vance’s fundraising visit to Atlanta sparks air traffic restrictions

Vice President JD Vance is visiting Atlanta, and it will cause some temporary air traffic issues.

ABC News reports he will participate Wednesday night in a Republican National Committee fundraiser, per a source familiar with the plan.

The NewsChopper 2 crew says temporary flight restrictions have been issued around Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Buckhead for the arrival of Air Force 2.

Air traffic authorities will put restrictions in place in a five-mile radius around Dobbins from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Buckhead from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Seats at the dinner cost $100,000 per couple, Chad Murray at ABC News says.

Vance is the first sitting vice president to serve as the RNC’s finance chair, the Associated Press reported in March.

He’s working to build the GOP’s war chest heading into the 2026 midterms.

