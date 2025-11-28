USPS launches real-time Holiday Mail Counter ahead of busiest time of year for deliveries

ATLANTA — The United States Postal Service has launched a real-time Holiday Mail Counter online as it gears up to meet Atlanta’s holiday mailing and shipping needs.

The Postal Service says it has invested in network transformation and modernization, increasing its package processing capacity to 88 million daily, up from 60 million last holiday season.

“The holiday season is our busiest time of the year – and one of our most critical opportunities to serve Atlanta,” said Caron Owens, Officer in Charge.

“Thanks to the investments made in Atlanta and across the country, and the hard work of the USPS workforce, we are ready to deliver for you this holiday season – reliably, quickly, and affordably.”

The Postal Service’s announcement about holiday mail service comes as both customers and lawmakers have had concerns in recent years about the USPS service locally. A recent audit of the Palmetto facility revealed deficiencies, particularly with the design of the plant.

To support the increased holiday volume, the Postal Service says it plans to hire 14,000 temporary employees nationwide.

The Postal Service has opened hundreds of expanded facilities with new state-of-the-art sorting machines, bringing the total to 614 packaging sorting machines across the country, including those in Georgia.

Customers can expect their mail and packages to be delivered, on average, in less than three days, with a two- to three-day turnaround for shipping within the same regional service areas, the USPS said.

Local hours at all post offices are available at USPS.com.

For holiday-related information, including how to order free Postal Service shipping supplies, visit usps.com/holidaynews.

