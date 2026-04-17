U.S. Forest Services says Buzzard Mountain fire now 100% contained

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Forest Service says the Buzzard Mountain Fire is 100% contained.

Crews will continue to monitor over the coming days and weeks.

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Officials say the fire started late Sunday afternoon and, within 24 hours, had burned through nearly 30 bone-dry acres.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was on scene Monday, April 13th, watching the smoke billow into the air.

A squad of state and federal forest firefighters made the climb at the base of Buzzard Mountain along Robert Jarrard Road in White County.

“When the winds are pushing it, sometimes the fire can move quickly. We had flame lengths in the 4-foot to 6-foot range. The fire can move quickly, especially when it’s moving uphill,” said U.S. Forest Service Commander Dan Cottrell.

NewsDrone2 was overhead and got video of the rising smoke.

At this time, White County Public Safety urges residents to remember that the elevated fire danger remains. They are encouraging all residents to remain cautious and refrain from outdoor burning.

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