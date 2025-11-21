Uninvited bonfire guests open fire, sending Georgia teen to the hospital

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teenager is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot at a bonfire party.

Officials say a man was holding a bonfire to celebrate his teenage niece, but some uninvited people showed up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the event, shots were fired by several different people. An 18-year-old was shot and rushed to the hospital, where his injuries are described as serious.

He is currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Other people at the party were able to describe the suspects’ car to deputies, which was later spotted at a Red Roof Inn near Newnan.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects, 22-year-old Akeveion Bowles and 20-year-old Deandre Ransom, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Both are being held without bond in the Meriwether County Jail.

The sheriff’s office has also asked the Department of Planning, Zoning, and Community Development to review whether county ordinances were followed in hosting the bonfire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group