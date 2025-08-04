UGA at top of ranks for bringing products to market off of university research for 3rd year

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has topped the AUTM rankings for the third consecutive year, leading U.S. universities in the number of commercial products brought to market based on university research.

In fiscal year 2024, UGA’s industry partners and startups developed a record 69 new products, spanning industries such as poultry vaccines, biodegradable plastics, and virtual reality tools for disaster preparedness.

“Being ranked among the top two universities for a decade is compelling recognition of the impactful research conducted by UGA faculty, staff and students, our robust industry partnerships and the university’s productive commercialization program,” Derek Eberhart, associate vice president for research and executive director of Innovation Gateway, said in a statement. “Moving research discoveries from our labs and fields to the market improves lives and drives economic impact as part of UGA’s land-grant mission.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

UGA’s new products include disease-resistant peanut cultivars developed by National Academy of Inventors Fellow Bill Branch, which have been credited with saving the southeastern U.S. peanut industry.

The AUTM survey, conducted annually, ranks institutions based on intellectual property licensing and startup activities.

UGA ranked No. 4 among U.S. universities for active licenses with industry, marking 18 consecutive years in the top 10.

The university earned $13.2 million in licensing revenue for fiscal year 2024, up from $12 million the previous year.

UGA also surpassed $600 million in annual research and development expenditures for the first time in fiscal year 2024.

“These accomplishments are a reflection of the talent, creativity and dedication of our faculty, staff and students,” Chris King, interim vice president for research, said. “Their work and commitment fuel UGA’s growing reputation as a national leader in research and innovation, and we’re proud to support an environment where that work can thrive and deliver meaningful impact to people’s lives. I’d also like to acknowledge the work of the Innovation Gateway team in helping blaze the path these technologies took to market.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group