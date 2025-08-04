Georgia gas prices unchanged from last week, last month

ATLANTA — The average gas price in Georgia is staying steady at $2.91 per gallon.

That’s according to AAA, with the company’s daily gas price tracker.

In Georgia, prices haven’t changed in both the last week and last month, which AAA said was unusual.

Compared to last year, prices are 38 cents lower, AAA said.

To fill a gas tank with 15 gallons in it, using regular unleaded gasoline, the average cost for drivers is $43.65.

“While pump prices are trending higher in many parts of the country, as summer travel winds down, Georgia gas prices remain steady,” Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Crude oil and fuel demand have both ticked upward, but these changes haven’t yet pushed prices higher for drivers in Georgia, offering a bit of relief for drivers wrapping up their seasonal road trips.”

Prices to fill up at the pump across the U.S. are average more almost 20 cents higher than the Georgia average at $3.15 per gallon, AAA said.

Across the state, here’s where fuel costs are the highest and lowest when it comes to prices at the pump.

Highest:

$2.97 per gallon in Savannah

$2.94 per gallon in Atlanta

$2.92 per gallon in Athens

Lowest:

$2.83 per gallon in Rome

$2.82 per gallon in Dalton

$2.78 per gallon in Catoosa-Dade-Walker

