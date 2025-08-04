South Fulton man seeks justice after wife killed in crash on I-20

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton man says he’s still waiting for justice more than a week after his wife was killed in a tragic car crash that claimed two lives.

The crash happened on July 25 on Fulton Industrial Boulevard near Interstate 20. Witnesses said a driver was speeding and weaving through traffic before crossing the median into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with other vehicles.

Michael Mosley, the husband of one of the victims, Latisha Mosley, is pleading for accountability.

“I just crave her so much,” he said through tears. “She was my everything. My lifeline.”

On the day of the crash, Mosley became worried when he couldn’t reach his wife.

“I just knew I was calling her and I couldn’t get her, and I just thought that was very odd,” he said.

Using a shared location feature on their phones, he tracked her car’s movements.

“Then I seen her car moving, and I said wow, her car’s moving, but she’s not answering my phone, so I really got scared,” he said.

He followed the vehicle’s location to a tow yard, where an attendant told him there had been a deadly crash.

“I seen her license plate, and the car was completely destroyed. I knew in my heart there was a great chance she didn’t make it,” he recalled. “I just went numb. She was my best friend.”

Mosley said his wife, Latisha, was a therapist, philanthropist, creative, and an active member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. She spent much of her time in her craft room, now left empty.

“She believed in acts of services. She was a wonderful human being,” said Michael Mosely.

Police said they are still waiting on evidence in the investigation before making any formal charges.

“It won’t bring her back, but I need to be able to feel the comfort that this man won’t be able to do that to another loved one, someone else’s family,” Mosley said.

The Mosleys were scheduled to take a trip next week to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. Instead, Michael Mosley is now planning his wife’s funeral, which is scheduled for Saturday in East Point.

