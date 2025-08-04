Back 2 School: State’s largest districts return to classroom today

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of students in 11 north Georgia districts will head back to school on Monday. The list includes the state’s four largest school districts.

It’s the first day of the 2025-2026 year for Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Heard, Newton, Rabun and Rockdale county schools.

Gwinnett County Public Schools will roll out weapon detections systems at middle and high schools this year. The state’s largest school district serves more than 180,000 students.

Superintendent Dr. Al Taylor says the new security measures are part of a broader safety strategy that includes more than just technology.

“There is this balance. Obviously safety and security are always our top priorities, but there is a balance of ensuring that we can improve the environment for safety and security without losing the warm, welcoming environment,” Taylor told Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Taylor said the district will focus on having school resource officers on every elementary school campus instead of the detection systems.

As the buses roll out in Atlanta Public Schools, the district’s bus drivers will have a new incentive to start the new year. APS approved a 10% pay raise for bus drivers, custodial staff, paraprofessionals and other frontline workers.

The increase in salary comes a year after teachers got an 11% pay raise. APS said the raises helped attract and retain teachers.

Safety is also on the top of mind for the bus drivers, including in Cobb County. Bus drivers have more than 800 routes and thousands of bus stops to cover in the state’s second largest school district.

Kindergarteners and first-graders previewed their bus routes last week. There will be safety features like yellow tags inside the buses.

“Allows the drivers to know if they can get off the bus with a parent or if they can get off the bus by themselves. If you click on the stop, you have access to see what students get on and off at that stop,” driver Jessica Boyle told Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

In DeKalb County, one elementary school received a new name. Pine Ridge Elementary, which opened 37 years ago, is now Stephenson Elementary School. The name changes is now consistent with the middle and high schools.

In Clayton County, a couple of schools are getting a makeover. The new Forest Park Middle School building will open in October. Fountain Elementary School students will relocate this school year due to their school undergoing renovations.

